Red Sox’s Alex Cora Praises Christian Vazquez For Recent Success At Plate

Christian Vazquez has been an offensive surprise for the Boston Red Sox this year.

The catcher has a .267 average with five home runs and 14 RBIs after finishing the 2018 season with three home runs. Manager Alex Cora told reporters before Boston’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday that Vazquez worked hard in spring training to correct last year’s mistakes.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images