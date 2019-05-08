Red Sox’s Brock Holt Feels Good ‘For First Time In A Long Time’

Brock Holt seems to be on the mend.

The Boston Red Sox utility man was completing a rehab assignment as he recovered from a scratched cornea when he was shut down with a shoulder injury. While there was no timetable on Holt’s return, he provided an encouraging update ahead of Boston’s game with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Holt said he felt good, and is hopeful to be back with his team soon.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images