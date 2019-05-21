Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For all the concern surrounding it entering the season, the Boston Red Sox’s bullpen certainly has turned some head thus far in 2019.

Matt Barnes has been one of the more dominating late-inning pitchers while Marcus Walden has emerged to lead the Sox in wins thus far while posting a 1.37 ERA.

Over the last five games, Boston’s pen has posted an ERA under 1.00 and is 2-0. They have the lowest bullpen ERA in baseball since April 25.

