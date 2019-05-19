Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale will be the first to tell you that April was not his best month.

The Boston Red Sox ace was torched with regularity over the first month of the season. However, his showings so far in May seem to indicate he’s put those struggles behind him and is back to his usual self.

One of Sale’s bigger tests of the season will be Sunday when he takes on a Houston Astros lineup that has been clubbing the ball for some time now.

For more on Sale, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images