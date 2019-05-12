Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dustin Pedroia has hit another snag in his injury rehab.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was a precautionary scratch from Saturday’s Portland Sea Dogs lineup with “minor knee soreness,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski confirmed to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. Pedroia was scheduled to play seven innings at second base Saturday before starting as the designated hitter Sunday.

Pedroia, who continues to work his way back from the cartilage restoration procedure performed on his left knee in 2017, was placed on the injured list April 18 because of inflammation in the same knee.

The 35-year-old is 2-for-20 in six games this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images