Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has been fitting in quite nicely with the Boston Red Sox.

The rookie infielder was called up to the big leagues last month and has made the most of the opportunity so far. From tape-measure home runs to his first walk-off hit, which came in Wednesday’s 10-inning win over the Colorado Rockies, Chavis has turned more than a few heads with the big club.

It’s not just what he does on the field that fascinates folks, either. The journal he’s occasionally spotted writing in while in the dugout has gotten some attention, too.

Chavis on Thursday couldn’t help but express love for where he’s at by cracking a joke about his journal, firing off this tweet.

“Dear diary, I really like it here…” pic.twitter.com/MLKhcYFr2H — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) May 16, 2019

We think it’s safe to say Red Sox fans like having him in Boston, too.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images