Michael Chavis has been on a tear over his first 25 games for the Boston Red Sox, but he managed to add a new highlight to his resume on Sunday at Fenway Park.
The rookie infielder led off for the first time in his MLB career as Boston snapped the Houston Astros’ 10-game winning streak, while continuing his impressive showing at the dish.
As Chavis stepped up to the plate in the fifth inning, an enthusiastic “kid-announcer” got the chance to introduce the leadoff man to the Fenway faithful. He did so in phenomenal fashion, which caused Chavis to turn and point up to the press box. On the next pitch, the 23-year-old hit a 420-foot moonshot over the Green Monster for his eighth home run of the year.
Check out the cool moment here:
Awesome.
Chavis spoke about the moment after the game, telling John Tomase of NBC Sports Boston how cool it was.
“Honestly, it was cool,” Chavis told Tomase. “I don’t know if I’m ever going to meet him, but it was a cool moment for sure. I got to see a little bit of a video of it and how it played out. It’s something I’m going to remember, and hopefully he does as well.”
Here’s another view of Chavis going yard:
Chavis bumped his average up to .290 after going 2-for-4 in Sunday’s series finale.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images