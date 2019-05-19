Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has made the most of his time with the Boston Red Sox since being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket in April.

After injuries to Dustin Pedroia, Eduardo Nunez and Brock Holt, 23-year-old Chavis found himself playing close to every game — something he didn’t think he’d be doing in 2019 for the Red Sox.

“I thought I was going to be a spot-filler,” he said, via MassLive. “Now, I play every day.”

There’s been plenty of questions surrounding Chavis — particularly what will happen to the infielder once Pedroia returns from the injured list. Chavis, however, is just enjoying his time in Boston, and never saw himself as a replacement to the 35-year-old.

“It’s kind of a borderline, gray area thing,” he said. “The amount of respect I have for Pedroia is out the roof. I’ve never once considered myself taking his spot or anything like that. If anything, I just want to be more like him.

“Every time he’s here, I’m literally trying to learn as much as I can,” Chavis added. “Not even about second. I’m talking about playing the game, how baseball works, how he handles the media and how he handles day-to-day life. I look up to him a lot and he knows that.”

Pedroia certainly is a good role model to learn the game of baseball from. And if Chavis continues to learn from him, as well as continue to put up the numbers he has, he’ll only continue to be a massive threat to pitchers.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images