The legend of Michael Chavis continues to grow.

Since getting called up by the Boston Red Sox, the infielder had been downright impressive and has become one of the biggest fan favorites thus far this season.

The 23-year-old displays mammoth home-run power and has a youthful, happy-go-lucky demeanor in post game interviews.

And like anyone getting their first spin in the big leagues, there’s an adjustment period. While Chavis wasn’t thrown off in in terms of production, there was one thing that caught him off guard during his MLB debut at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays back on April 20.

“Dude, the first game in Tampa I asked the guys, ‘Are these lights too bright?’,” Chavis told The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy. “I couldn’t even look at them. I’m just so used to different kinds of lights and that’s something that people talk about when they come up from the minors. How different it is. In regards to just general conditions, it’s the big leagues. I’m sure you’ve heard about the minors. It ain’t a diamond. I’m loving it honestly.”

By his numbers, you can tell Chavis had adjusted to the metaphorical “bright lights” of the Majors well, and is batting .296 after launching his ninth home run of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays in a 12-2 win on Monday.

As for the actual brightness of the lights, well, we hope Chavis has gotten used to that as well.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images