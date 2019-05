Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nathan Eovaldi is on the mend and making positive progress from elbow surgery.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has been on the injured list since April, but spoke to reporters Friday before his team’s matchup with the Houston Astros at Fenway Park, indicating he “feels great.”

To hear from Eovaldi, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images