Rafael Devers has gotten off to an impressive start at the dish this season.

But the Boston Red Sox third baseman really turned up the heat during the month of May.

Through 47 games, Devers’ average is 77 points higher than it was last season, and is near the top of the MLB leaderboards for multiple offensive statistical categories for the month. He has even found a bit of power stroke, swatting his fourth home run of the season on Monday.

For more on Devers’ hot month, check out “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images