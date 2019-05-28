Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boy, can Rafael Devers play some ball.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman is amid an eight-game hit streak, and has put up some impressive numbers along the way. Devers is averaging .417 at the plate throughout his streak, hitting three doubles and four home runs while knocking in nine runs. He’s also scored nine runs for the Sox during his hot streak.

Even Alex Cora has taken notice of his recent success.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images