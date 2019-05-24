Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers has been putting up numbers at the plate this season, this much we know.

But the Boston Red Sox third baseman also has made some errors at his position this year — a team-leading nine, to be exact. But Devers has been working on improving, and that showed in Boston’s 8-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

After the win, Devers — who clubbed three home runs in three straight games against the Jays — revealed to The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti that his defense is something he’s been focusing on.

“It’s an area that I’ve been working on consistently,” Devers said through a translator. “I have to be a complete player and I’m just trying to improve on that side of the game, as well.”

He certainly showed his complete self Thursday. Not only did Devers go 2-for-5 with two runs scored and as many RBIs, the 21-year-old made a beautiful, run-saving diving stop and executed the throw to first baseman Michael Chavis to end the seventh inning.

Devers ➡️ Chavis ➡️ Dugout pic.twitter.com/7iV8UNtTZy — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2019

If Devers continues that defense throughout the season, there’s no doubt batters won’t want to put the ball anywhere near him.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images