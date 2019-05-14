Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Remember when the Boston Red Sox had the worst record in the American League?

It seems like yesterday that nearly all of Red Sox Nation was in a state of panic over Boston’s horrendous start to the season.

But, boy, things really have turned around quickly for the defending World Series champs.

Boston now sits at 22-19 and is just three games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALEast. The biggest reason for the turnaround? Well, simply, the Red Sox are scoring a ton of runs while keeping teams off the scoreboard. Boston has the best run differential in baseball since April 19.

For more on the turnaround, check out “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images