Red Sox’s Tzu-Wei Lin Leaves Game With Left Knee Soreness Vs. White Sox

The hits keep on coming for the Red Sox.

Boston already has a slew of players on the injured list and could ill-afford to lose anymore bodies. But Tzu-Wei Lin became the latest victim to injury Friday night.

During the first inning between the Red Sox and Chicago White Sox, Lin was thrown out at second base for the second out of a strike-him-out, throw-him-out. But the center fielder — who was inserted in the lineup in Jackie Bradley Jr’s. place — slid awkwardly into the bag.

Lin remained down for several minutes while he received attention from the medical staff. He got up and walked gingerly back to the dugout, but would not return to the game.

Lin, who had an awkward slide into second base, leaves the game. Benintendi goes to center and Pearce to left. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 4, 2019

"Left knee soreness" for Tzu-Wei Lin and he will be further evaluated. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 4, 2019

Lin was playing center field for just the seventh time while with the Red Sox. It certainly would be a big blow to the team if he is to miss an extended period of time, especially with Brock Holt being shut down, and Dustin Pedroia and Eduardo Nunez on the IL.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images