It’s been exactly 20 years since Nomar Garciaparra did something that no other Boston Red Sox player has matched.

The then-shortstop blasted three home runs, including two grand slams, out of Fenway Park that resulted in a whopping 10 RBIs on May 10, 1999.

Boston ended up beating the Seattle Mariners 12-4, and Garciaparra went 3-for-4 on the night, pushing the Sox to 17-14.

Relive the three historic plate appearances below:

Twenty years ago today, @Nomar5 launched 3 HR, including 2 grand slams. No @RedSox player has matched his 10 RBI since then. pic.twitter.com/w6nxIPRQCY — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) May 10, 2019

The Red Sox open up a three-game set against the Mariners on Friday night at Fenway Park. And while reaching 10 RBIs in a game certainly is no easy task, it would be quite the time for someone in the lineup to do so.

