It’s been exactly 20 years since Nomar Garciaparra did something that no other Boston Red Sox player has matched.
The then-shortstop blasted three home runs, including two grand slams, out of Fenway Park that resulted in a whopping 10 RBIs on May 10, 1999.
Boston ended up beating the Seattle Mariners 12-4, and Garciaparra went 3-for-4 on the night, pushing the Sox to 17-14.
Relive the three historic plate appearances below:
The Red Sox open up a three-game set against the Mariners on Friday night at Fenway Park. And while reaching 10 RBIs in a game certainly is no easy task, it would be quite the time for someone in the lineup to do so.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images