Julian Edelman’s versatility is something that does not get overlooked in New England. After all, the Patriots converted the college quarterback into a star wide receiver.

What many forget is that early in his career, Bill Belichick used Edelman’s versatility to play him on both sides of the ball. In 2011, the wideout had 18 combined tackles on defense and special teams. Wednesday was Edelman’s 33rd birthday, so “The Checkdown” posted a clip of him making tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Take a look:

Quarterback, wide receiver and hybrid cornerback. What can’t this guy do?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images