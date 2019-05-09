Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Friedel has reached the end of the road with the New England Revolution.

The Revs on Thursday relieved the United State soccer legend of his duties as head coach, the team announced in a statement. The move comes amid New England’s disastrous start to the 2019 MLS season, during which they have won two, drawn two and lost eight of their opening 12 games.

Friedel’s tenure ends after just one-plus season, and his final record as Revolution coach was 12 wins, 13 draws and 21 losses.

The Revolution job was Friedel’s first as a club head coach. He previously enjoyed a 25-year pro career, primarily spent in England’s Premier League, before he retired in 2015. He also worked as coach of the U.S. U-19 national team and as a soccer analyst for FOX Sports prior to his arrival in New England.

Assistant coach Mike Lapper will lead the Revolution on an interim basis, as the team begins searching for a new permanent head coach.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images