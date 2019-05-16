Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ric Flair reportedly has another fight on his hands.

The pro wrestling legend was rushed to the hospital Thursday with a currently unknown medical emergency, TMZ Sports reported. There aren’t a whole lot of details right now, but TMZ reported Flair’s situation is “very serious.”

This is the second time in the last few years The Nature Boy has had a serious health scare. By all accounts, he came very close to dying in 2017 when he was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering a ruptured intestine.

Flair, 70, miraculously got through that scare and seemed to be doing much better. He even made a brief return to wrestling, appearing on an episode of “Monday Night RAW” in February before also showing up at WrestleMania last month at MetLife Stadium.

UPDATE (1:25 p.m. ET): Conrad Thompson, Ric Flair’s good friend and former podcast cohost, says the wrestler’s condition is better than originally reported. Flair is scheduled to be in Las Vegas on May 24 to be roasted as part of “Starrcast.”