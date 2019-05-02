Rich Eisen Shares Expectations For Tom Brady, Patriots In 2019 Season

If you’re expecting the New England Patriot to slow down in the 2019 NFL season, Rich Eisen thinks you shouldn’t hold your breath.

Despite entering the upcoming campaign as reigning Super Bowl champions, talking heads already are casting doubt on the Patriots. ESPN’s Todd McShay, for example, believes Tom Brady’s game finally is starting to decline, and he doesn’t expect the veteran quarterback to lead New England to another Super Bowl.

But we’ve heard this song and dance plenty of times before, and the Patriots somehow always find a way to prove their doubters wrong. This notion isn’t lost on Eisen, who on Wednesday urged the football world not to overlook the six-time Super Bowl champions.

There’s no denying some question marks still surround the Patriots. Brady’s collection of weapons, at least on paper, isn’t incredibly strong, and New England currently doesn’t have a true identity at tight end. But these are spring question marks, and the Patriots still have more than enough time to iron things out.

The stage is set for New England to legitimately compete for a Super Bowl in 2019. The AFC East still is the Patriots’ to lose, and many believe they have the easiest schedule in the entire league. Winning back-to-back Lombardi Trophies has proven to be incredibly difficult, but let’s not forget which team was the last to do it.

So yeah, it’s probably in everyone’s best interest to heed Eisen’s advice.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images