Now this is the Rick Porcello the Boston Red Sox have been waiting to see.

After going 0-3 in his first three starts of the 2019 season, Porcello has bounced back in his last four starts, going 2-0 along the way. His ERA has improved dramatically, going from 11.12 in his first three starts to just 2.45 in his last four appearances.

The righty has struck out 25 batters in his last four games, compared to just 10 K’s in his first three games.

For more on Porcello’s stats, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

