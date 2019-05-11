Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have a winning record for the first time in 2019.

After pounding the Seattle Mariners 14-1 on Friday night at Fenway Park, the Sox will look to keep the good times rolling Saturday afternoon.

And Rick Porcello will be tasked with keeping Boston in the win column. He will be opposed by Felix Hernandez.

The righty has gone from a rough start to a certified roll. In his last four starts, Porcello is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA. Lifetime against the Mariners, he is 6-6 with a 4.10 ERA.

To see more on Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images