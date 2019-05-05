Rick Porcello Gets Start For Red Sox In Series Finale Vs. White Sox

Rick Porcello will seek his third win of the season in the series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Porcello is 2-3 so far in 2019, with a 5.52 ERA and 28 strikeouts to boot. He will square off against righty Dylan Covey, who is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA for the White Sox this season.

First pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field is slated for 2:10 p.m. ET.

For more on Sunday afternoon’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images