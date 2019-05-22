Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a bit of a shaky start to the season, Rick Porcello has shown signs of improvement as of late.

In fact, the Boston Red Sox pitcher has made notable improvements when facing batters multiple times this season.

In their first at-bat, hitters are batting .311 against the righty, including two home runs. In their second at-bat against Porcello, batters are hitting just .243 despite hitting four home runs in the process.

The third time around, players are batting just .204.

For more on these statistics, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images