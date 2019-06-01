Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston on Saturday in the second match of the three-game series between the Red Sox and New York Yankees.
Porcello, who’s racked up a 4.41 ERA and 51 strikeouts to start 2019, will seek out his fifth win of the season in the Bronx. He will face off against fellow righty Domingo German, who is a whopping 9-1 this season with a 3.43 ERA and 63 strikeouts.
First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images