Rick Porcello will get the ball for Boston on Saturday in the second match of the three-game series between the Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Porcello, who’s racked up a 4.41 ERA and 51 strikeouts to start 2019, will seek out his fifth win of the season in the Bronx. He will face off against fellow righty Domingo German, who is a whopping 9-1 this season with a 3.43 ERA and 63 strikeouts.

First pitch is slated for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images