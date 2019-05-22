Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello will get the start for the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday in the third contest of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Porcello is 3-4 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts in nine starts this season. He will take on Blue Jays righty Aaron Sanchez, who is sporting numbers similar to Porcello’s heading into Wednesday night. Sanchez also is 3-4, but with a 3.88 ERA and 50 strikeouts this season.

For more on Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images