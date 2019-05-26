Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Porcello will take the mound for the Red Sox on Monday as Boston kicks off a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

Porcello is 3-4 this season, with a 4.45 ERA and 47 strikeouts to boot. He’ll seek out his fourth win of 2019 on Monday in his tenth start of the season.

He will face off against fellow righty Jefry Rodriguez, who is just 1-4 this season with a 4.08 ERA and 23 strikeouts. First pitch is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more on tomorrow’s matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images