Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is calling on NASCAR fans to get him into the Monster Energy Cup All-Star race this weekend.

Race winners from 2018 and 2019 will race for $1 million at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday night, and it appears Stenhouse Jr. is willing to go to pretty drastic measures to make the cut.

The Roush Fenway No. 17 driver promised fans he will bring back his famous mullet haircut if fans get him in the event.

“I know we are late to the game here, but I’ve decided to throw my name, and mane, into the race for the All-Star Fan vote,” Stenhouse said in a statement. “And when we win the vote, I’m going to bring back the mullet! Just remember a vote for me is not just a vote for the No. 17 team, but a vote for the greatest hair style of the 21st century.

“From the Mississippi Mudflap to the Kentucky Waterfall, to the Tennessee Top Hat and the North Carolina Neckwarmer, nothing says freedom like a mullet blowing unfettered in the wind and I can’t wait to restore it to its rightful place in the NASCAR garage.”

Stenhouse Jr. sits 21st in the standings at the moment, without a win or a top 5. So he will need your help to get into the three-stage showdown.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images