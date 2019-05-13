Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Kraft likely will win his legal battle.

Florida judge Judge Leonard Hanser granted the New England Patriots’ owner’s motion to suppress video evidence pertaining to his prostitution-solicitation case Monday, according to WPTV’s Merris Badcock and Erik Altmann and multiple other outlets. Hanser wrote in his ruling police illegally obtained the video and didn’t do enough to protect the privacy of customers who weren’t suspected of soliciting prostitution, according to The Associated Press.

Police say Kraft was caught on videotape receiving sex acts in exchange for money at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20. Prosecutors charged him with two misdemeanor counts of solicitation, with the charges stemming from a widespread prostitution and human-trafficking sting that targeted multiple Florida massage parlors. Kraft apologized in a statement but has denied any illegal activity.

Prosecutors were hoping to use the video to win a conviction against Kraft and at least and 25 other men, whom they have charged with solicitation. ESPN’s T.J. Quinn believes the judge’s ruling torpedoes the case against Kraft.

Expect Kraft's attorneys to file a motion to dismiss based on lack of evidence, probably tomorrow. The state can either dismiss charges, appeal the decision or take it to court. But so far they haven't cited any evidence other than the video surveillance. — T.J. Quinn (@TJQuinnESPN) May 13, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images