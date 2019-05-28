Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Thomas got flattened by Torey Krug on Monday night, and few have stopped talking about it since.

During the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Krug lost his helmet after getting tangled up with David Perron. In response, Krug skated the length of the ice and pasted Thomas, sending the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy.

The hit from Krug, a 5-foot-9 defenseman, created an understandable amount of buzz. And shortly afterwards, somebody went into Thomas’ Wikipedia page and edited it to say he was murdered by Krug.

Unfortunately, someone at Wikipedia since has changed Thomas’ page back. However, hats off to the jokester who pulled the initial stunt off.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images