Rockets Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoff Game 5 Online

The second-round NBA playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets thus far has lived up to the hype and then some.

The best-of-seven set currently sits deadlocked at two games apiece, with each contest being decided by six points or less. The action returns to Oracle Arena on Wednesday night when the Western Conference powerhouses meet for Game 5.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Warriors Game 5 online:

When: Wednesday, May 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNTdrama.com

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images