Boston Bruins fans do not need to be informed of what a rare breed Patrice Bergeron is.

Bergeron has been a staple for the Black and Gold for 15 seasons, and during that tenure, has built up a mighty case for the Hockey Hall of Fame and certainly will one day see his No. 37 hang from the rafters in Boston.

But the two-way forward also has been recognized league-wide as one of the most respected players in the game.

Not only has Bergeron written the book on what it means to be a premier two-way player, he has been a leader in the B’s locker room for a decade. That blend of skill and leadership doesn’t come around often, and Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour acknowledged as much after the b’s swept the Canes in the Eastern Conference.

Going through the handshake line following the series, Brind’Amour paid Bergeron the ultimate compliment.

“You’re one of my favorite players ever,” Brind’Amour said, as caught by mics on the latest installment of “Behind The B.”

Check out the video here (go to the 39-second mark to see the exchange):

Zdeno Chara, Kevan Miller, and Chris Wagner may have missed the #NHLBruins ECF-clinching win in Carolina with injuries, but their teammates made sure they didn't miss the celebration. Watch the latest episode of #BehindTheB, pres. by @Ticketmaster ➡️: https://t.co/q2K4TqLJjj pic.twitter.com/90wOd9VodL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 23, 2019

Bergeron’s legacy needs no further solidifying in Boston.

But as one of the most respected players in the league, it wouldn’t hurt to see Bergeron lift the Stanley Cup for a second time.

He’ll get that chance, beginning Monday with Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images