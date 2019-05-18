Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Houston Astros in their series-opener Friday night despite Rick Porcello’s strong start on the mound.

Ryan Brasier entered the game in relief of Porcello, but the righty’s struggles continued. He spoke about them after the game, noting that he knows he needs to improve, while also commending Boston’s starters for their strong showing over the last few weeks.

For everything Brasier said postgame, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images