The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday evening as they wrap up their three-game set with the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.

Ryan Weber gets the ball for the Sox as he hopes to continue his solid stretch on the mound. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. He’ll be opposed by fellow righty Shane Bieber.

For more on Wednesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images