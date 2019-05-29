The Boston Red Sox will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday evening as they wrap up their three-game set with the Cleveland Indians at Fenway Park.
Ryan Weber gets the ball for the Sox as he hopes to continue his solid stretch on the mound. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. He’ll be opposed by fellow righty Shane Bieber.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images