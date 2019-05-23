Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will look to take three out of four games against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road Thursday afternoon.

And the Sox will be turning to Ryan Weber to get the job done in an afternoon spot start on getaway day at Rogers Centre.

It will be Weber’s first start for the Red Sox and the ninth of his career. The right-hander worked four innings earlier this month and topped out at 63 pitches in his most recent outing May 18.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images