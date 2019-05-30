Boston Bruins fans are used to wearing black and gold and they’ll soon have the chance to drink the team’s colors too.
Samuel Adams announced Thursday it will release a limited edition Bruins-themed beer to commemorate the team’s ongoing attempt to win the Stanley Cup Final. Samuel Adams will begin selling the “Black & Gold” beer starting at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at its brewery in Boston on a first-come, first-served basis.
Samuel Adams describes the “Black & Gold” beer as a a Bavarian-inspired “deep ruby black, medium-bodied lager with chocolate notes, a hint of coffee and a slightly sweet and roasted malt flavor,” according to CBS Boston.
The beer sale will begin hours prior to the start of Game 3 of the Bruins versus St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final Series, which currently is tied 1-1.
