Boston Bruins fans are used to wearing black and gold and they’ll soon have the chance to drink the team’s colors too.

Samuel Adams announced Thursday it will release a limited edition Bruins-themed beer to commemorate the team’s ongoing attempt to win the Stanley Cup Final. Samuel Adams will begin selling the “Black & Gold” beer starting at 3 p.m. ET on Monday at its brewery in Boston on a first-come, first-served basis.

We want the cup, so to cheer on our favorite hockey team, we’re announcing a limited-release of Black & Gold, a Bavarian-inspired black lager. Head down to our Boston brewery at 3:00pm on 6/3 to get your 4-pack of 16 oz cans. pic.twitter.com/BTwQ8Iuqbl — Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) May 30, 2019

Samuel Adams describes the “Black & Gold” beer as a a Bavarian-inspired “deep ruby black, medium-bodied lager with chocolate notes, a hint of coffee and a slightly sweet and roasted malt flavor,” according to CBS Boston.

The beer sale will begin hours prior to the start of Game 3 of the Bruins versus St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup Final Series, which currently is tied 1-1.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images