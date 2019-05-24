Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Erik Karlsson’s first year with the San Jose Sharks also be his last?

No one knows for sure at the moment, but one of his most recent tweets certainly is raising some eyebrows.

The Sharks are still less than a week out from losing to the St. Louis Blues in the Western Conference Finals, missing out on yet another opportunity to win the Stanley Cup. Friday afternoon, Karlsson took to Twitter to thank the organization, fans and his Sharks teammates in a fairly eerie tweet.

“It was a great run that ended too early. But lots of great memories where (sic) created,” he said on Twitter. “The entire Bay Area has been nothing but classy and respectful to me and my family. Thank you.”

Thank you to the entire @SanJoseSharks organization, fans, and especially teammates. It was a great run that ended too early. But lots of great memories where created. The entire Bay Area has been nothing but classy and respectful to me and my family. Thank you. — Erik Karlsson (@ErikKarlsson65) May 24, 2019

Could this be an omen of things to come? Sounds like we’ll just have to wait until free agency opens on July 1 to see.

