Sharks Vs. Avalanche Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 6 Online

The San Jose Sharks can advance to the Western Conference finals with a win over the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Joe Thornton and Co. hold a 3-2 edge in their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with Colorado and will look to finish off the Avalanche on their own ice. The Sharks have looked like the better team throughout this series, but the pesky Avalanche shouldn’t be written off, especially when they have Nathan MacKinnon, one of the best players on planet Earth.

Puck drop at Pepsi Center is set for 10 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch Sharks vs. Avalanche Game 6 online:

When: Monday May 6 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images