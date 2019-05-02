Skip Bayless Takes Jab At LeBron James, Praises Tom Brady In On-Brand Tweet

Skip Bayless couldn’t pass up an opportunity to kill two birds with one stone.

Despite being two of the most dominant athletes of this generation, LeBron James and Tom Brady typically receive vastly different treatment from Bayless. The “Undisputed” co-host seems to shade James any time he can, while being in awe of basically anything Brady does.

So when Bayless learned that Brady’s offseason workout tour had made a pit stop in Los Angeles, James’ current city, the veteran talking head uncorked what might be an instant addition to his Mount Rushmore of tweets.

Tom Brady is spending a little offseason time out here in LA, in LeBron's new neighborhood, Brentwood, and working out at UCLA. That means, for now, LeBron is the second best athlete in his neighborhood. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 2, 2019

It really doesn’t get more Skip Bayless than that.

Brady will sit atop Bayless’ L.A. inhabitant power rankings for at least one more day, as the New England Patriots quarterback is set to appear on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.

