Ever wonder how Johnny Damon and Fat Joe feel about the Boston Bruins?

No? Well, you’re about to find out.

Damon, the the (in)famous Boston Red Sox hero-turned-villain, was among those in attendance for CC Sabathia’s charity softball game last week in New York. And Fat Joe (real name Joseph Antonio Cartagena), the man responsible for such classics as “Lean Back” and “What’s love?,” also made the trip.

Well, there was a red carpet for this event, and NHL correspondent Arthur Kade seized the opportunity.

Watch him ask Damon, Joe and a bunch of other people about the the Bruins, the Stanley Cup Final and Boston sports as a whole in the video below:

That really was essential viewing.

The Bruins will host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday. Puck Drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Anthony Gruppuso/USA TODAY Sports Images