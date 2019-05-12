Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR fans really are a different breed, and the same can be said for their RVs.

Prior to Saturday’s Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway, Clint Bowyer tweeted a photo of an RV that some NASCAR fan(s) brought for the weekend. Part bus, part boat and part tractor, the thing really is a Frankenstein on wheels.

Take a look:

Our fans are just better than yours! @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/IANAzOssTj — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) May 11, 2019

Awesome! There’s no way that thing doesn’t smell like thousands of warm Keystone Lights.

As for the race, Brad Keselowski went on to take his second checkered flag of the season. Alex Bowman finished in second followed by Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Bowyer.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images