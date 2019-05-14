Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman looks damn good in short shorts. You know it, we know it, Coco Chanel would’ve known it.

Matt Barkley apparently feels differently, though.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback slid into the comments section of Edelman’s Instagram post Monday and ribbed the New England Patriots receiver for his bold fashion sense. It was an aggressive comment from a guy who … also cleans up rather nicely.

In case you missed it, here’s Edelman’s Instagram:

And here’s Barkley’s comment:

Woah, Matt Barkley. Woah.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images