Sorry, Coach: N’Keal Harry’s First Call With Bill Belichick Was Awkward

N’Keal Harry revealed after being selected by the New England Patriots with the 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft that he had some cell phone trouble while answering his call from Bill Belichick.

Now, we have evidence of the awkward exchange.

NFL Films on Thursday tweeted a video of Harry’s draft-night call from Belichick, featuring footage from each person’s perspective. It was a shaky start to Harry’s tenure with the Patriots, to say the least.

No doubt the @TomBrady ➡ @NkealHarry15 connection on the @Patriots will be better than the initial cell phone connection between Harry and Belichick. 😅 pic.twitter.com/1O9PbZNl4l — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 2, 2019

Harry didn’t let the connectivity issues put a damper on his special moment. He ultimately touched base with Belichick, after which the former Arizona State star showed an outpouring of emotion.

Harry is the first wide receiver drafted in the first round by the Patriots since Belichick took over before the 2000 season. The organization clearly has a ton of confidence in the 21-year-old, although his coach probably prefers a better cell phone signal moving forward.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images