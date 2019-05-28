Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Stanley Cup Final has taken over the West End of Boston and Boston Bruins fans could not be more excited.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt joined Bud Light at The Greatest Bar outside TD Garden for the Bud Light Pregame Party to ask B’s fans how they feel ahead of Game 1 vs. the St. Louis Blues. As always, Bruins fans did not disappoint as The Greatest Bar was the place to be even hours before puck drop.

Watch the video above to see what B’s fans had to say.

Thumbnail photo via A yelling Bruins fan wearing a viking helmet.