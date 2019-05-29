Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead in their Stanley Cup Final clash with the St. Louis Blues when they return to action in Game 2 on Wednesday as strong -175 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston overcame a 2-0 deficit in the series opener to post a 4-2 victory as -165 home chalk, and now rides an eight-game win streak into Wednesday night’s Blues vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ 8-0 run marks the longest win streak by any team in the NHL playoffs since the Los Angeles Kings won eight in a row on their way to a Stanley Cup victory in 2012, and is also the Bruins’ longest undefeated run in the postseason since they won nine in a row back in 1972.

The team has been simply dominant during their spring surge, outscoring opponents by a wide 32-11 margin. The Bruins have also been masterful on special teams, converting on 32.7% of opportunities with the man advantage so far this spring, and have allowed just one goal while shorthanded over their past eight contests.

Not surprisingly, the Bruins have made steady gains on the NHL series prices following their series-opening victory, climbing to -275 favorites after opening as -160 chalk. In addition, the Bruins have now posted three straight victories over the Blues on home ice, which marks their longest home winning streak against St. Louis since 1983.

Now trailing in a series entering Game 2 for the second time this spring, the Blues prepare for Wednesday’s contest pegged as +155 underdogs on the moneyline. However, St. Louis has demonstrated resiliency on the road during this year’s playoffs, posting wins in seven of 10 dates away from Enterprise Center, while avoiding defeat in consecutive road dates.

However, the Blues have yet to shake their dismal track record in the Stanley Cup Final, with the club now winless in 13 game appearances, including a four-game sweep at the hands of the Bruins in 1970.

Offensive momentum also remains a major concern for the Blues, who tallied just 20 shots on goal in Game 1, and 22 or fewer shots in three of their past four outings. And while St. Louis has managed to pot four or more goals in four of their past six outings, their lackluster performance in Game 1 has fueled heavy -140 odds at sports betting sites of the total going UNDER 5.5 on Wednesday, ending a 5-2 run for the OVER in the Blues’ past seven outings.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images