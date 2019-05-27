Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins will be looking to extend their current winning streak to eight games when they open this year’s Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues on Monday as -150 favorites on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston has enjoyed a 10-day layoff since sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Final, and will make its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in six years in Monday night’s Blues vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Bruins dominated Carolina, limiting the Hurricanes to just five total goals in four meetings, capped by a 4-0 win in Game 4 as -115 road chalk. Boston’s current surge and sweep of the Hurricanes marks a major turnaround from early in the playoffs. The Bruins needed to overcome a 3-2 series deficit to get past the Toronto Maples Leafs in the opening round, and also trailed the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 2-1 series margin before embarking on their current seven-game surge.

Bolstered by the goaltending of Tuukka Rask, the Bruins have emerged as a defensive force during this year’s playoffs. The club has surrendered just 1.29 goals per game during their current seven-game win, and more than two goals on just two occasions over their past 13 contests.

Rask’s performance has not gone unnoticed on the NHL player props. The 11-year NHL veteran enters his second Stanley Cup Final as a -120 favorite on the Conn Smythe Trophy odds.

The Bruins goaltender has enjoyed plenty of offensive support from the club’s shooters, who have averaged four goals per game during their current win streak, twice topping that total against the Hurricanes. Boston has also scored five or more goals three times during a 5-1 run on home ice, fueling the Bruins’ position as -150 favorites on the Stanley Cup odds.

Pegged as +130 underdogs at online betting sites in Monday night’s series opener, the Blues will make their first appearance in the Stanley Cup final since 1970 after dumping the San Jose Sharks in six games in their Western Conference Final matchup.

Buried at the bottom of the conference standings on New Year’s Day, deadlocked with the Ottawa Senators with a league-worst 34 points, St. Louis has been the hottest team in NHL since, finishing the campaign on a 30-10-5 run.

The Blues have also played outstanding defense, limiting opponents to 2.13 goals per game during a 6-2 run, but lag as +130 underdogs to claim their first-ever Stanley Cup.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images