The Boston Bruins will be looking to reclaim the series lead in this year’s Stanley Cup Final when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday for Game 3 as slim -105 underdogs on the NHL odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

After opening the series with a decisive 4-2 victory as -165 chalk, Boston took a step back in Game 2, posting a 3-2 overtime loss that gave home-ice advantage to St. Louis entering Saturday night’s matchup at the Enterprise Center.

Wednesday’s defeat as -170 home favorites also put the brakes on Boston’s longest playoff win streak since 1972. The Bruins had built an eight-game win streak that featured four road wins, including shutout victories in Columbus and Carolina that clinched series wins in the second round and the Eastern Conference Final.

The Bruins also have played stingy hockey on the road during this year’s playoffs. The team has surrendered just two total goals during its four-game surge away from TD Garden, and has compiled an impressive 1.63 team goals-against average while going 6-2 in eight overall road dates.

Boston’s strong defensive play on the road has played a key role in maintaining the club’s spot atop the NHL series prices, where it continues to lead the way as -130 favorites to claim its first Stanley Cup title since 2011.

However, the Bruins have been far from dominant in recent visits to the Enterprise Center. The team scored just two total goals while falling to defeat in its past two visits, capped by a 2-1 shootout loss as +110 underdogs Feb. 23, and have been held to two or fewer goals on four occasions while losing four of six in St. Louis since Feb. 2012, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

The Bruins also have been far from dominant on the road in recent appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, going 3-17 in 20 road dates since the start of their 1974 Stanley Cup Final clash with the Philadelphia Flyers.

For the Blues, hope springs anew as they return home for Game 3 set as -115 favorites. The team’s win in Game 2 as +150 underdogs ended a long 49-year wait for its first-ever victory in the Stanley Cup Final after falling to defeat in 13 previous appearances since coming into the NHL back in 1967.

However, the Blues have produced mixed results on home ice this spring, going 5-5 in 10 playoff games, including Game 3 losses to the Winnipeg Jets and San Jose Sharks in the first round and the Western Conference Final, respectively, and they continue to lag on the Stanley Cup odds as +110 underdogs.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images