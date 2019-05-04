Stars Vs. Blues Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoff Game 5 Online

The St. Louis Blues will host the Dallas Stars on Friday night in Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The Blues and Stars both have won two games apiece heading into a pivotal Game 5. And if the series continues its trend, the Blues are bound to come out on top. St. Louis and the Stars have traded win-for-win, with both teams winning one on the road.

Dallas defeated St. Louis on Wednesday in Game 4 after scoring four in a row on home ice. The series will shift back to Enterprise Center, as the Blues look to take a 3-2 series lead.

Here’s how to watch Stars-Blues Game 5:

Start Time: Friday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports | Fubo

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images