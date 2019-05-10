Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics were the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2019 NBA Finals, but things didn’t turn out the way they had hoped.

Kyrie Irving’s below average postseason performance has caused many Celtics fans to root for the all-star point guard’s exit from Boston. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, those fans will get their wish.

Smith recently tweeted a clip of Irving’s appearance on “First Take” after he was traded to the Celtics from the Cleveland Cavaliers. His caption was quite blunt: “I think KYRIE IRVING is DONE in Boston. Here’s a throwback to when he revealed on First Take why he left the CAVS! #TBT.”

Check out his Tweet:

I think KYRIE IRVING is DONE in Boston. Here's a throwback to when he revealed on @FirstTake why he left the CAVS! #TBT pic.twitter.com/Os01D7K1YZ — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 10, 2019

This comes shortly after Smith claimed that it was a “95% possibility” that Irving teams up in New York with Kevin Durant.

Kyrie is headed OUT of Boston, according to @stephenasmith "I don't want to hear about Kyrie staying in Boston. He ain't staying in Boston. Stop that non-sense. He's out."#Celtics — OMF 2-6pm on WEEI (@OMFonWEEI) May 10, 2019

As always, Smith made his thoughts loud and clear.

We’ll have to wait until at least July 1 to see what Irving ultimately decides, but it will surely be an eventful offseason in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images