Well, we all knew this was coming, but this may have topped even our expectations.

As you may already know, the New York Knicks basically got hosed in the NBA Draft Lottery, falling to the No. 3 overall pick after being one of the favorites to land the top spot.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter did its thing, erupting with some hilarious jabs at the Knicks’ expense. Many of the jokes included Stephen A. Smith memes.

We all though we’d get some new meme-able content from Smith following the results, and the ESPN analyst did post a lengthy video to Twitter — but here’s the catch — he’s in the pitch black.

The content still is A+, as Smith bemoaned the Knicks’ luck.

Can’t meme it if you can’t see it. Smith is a genius.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images